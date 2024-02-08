Uber Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 141,805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average volume of 118,635 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $71.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

