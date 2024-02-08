Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of UBER opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

