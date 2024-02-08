UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $170.66 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $205.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,505.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

