Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

