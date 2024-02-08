US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

US Foods stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $8,757,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $11,000,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

