USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Acquired by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of USA Compression Partners worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,303.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $105,883.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593,983 shares of company stock worth $88,700,467 over the last three months.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.