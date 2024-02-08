V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

