V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $14.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

V.F. stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. V.F. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in V.F. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

