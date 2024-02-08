V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $15.50

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

