Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $66,970.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,378.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

Vacasa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. The company had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

