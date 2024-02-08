Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Valvoline Stock Up 3.9 %

VVV stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $237,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

