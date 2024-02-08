Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $330.20

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $330.20 and last traded at $329.03, with a volume of 115276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

