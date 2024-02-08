Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VONG opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.