Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $292.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $292.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

