Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

