Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 523552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $357,663.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,376.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

