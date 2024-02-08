Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.72

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.58, with a volume of 146723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $193,348.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,873.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,566 shares of company stock worth $9,002,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

