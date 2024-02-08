Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

VSTM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Verastem Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.47. Verastem has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verastem

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verastem by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

