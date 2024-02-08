Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,286,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,125 shares.The stock last traded at $412.69 and had previously closed at $428.89.

The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,032,000 after buying an additional 40,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

