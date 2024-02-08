Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.26

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 757178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.