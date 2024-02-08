VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

