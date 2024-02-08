Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

