Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.