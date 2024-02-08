Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.24

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.24 and last traded at C$28.24, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.25.

Wall Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$839.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.18.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wall Financial had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of C$45.51 million for the quarter.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.