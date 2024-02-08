Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.90.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.