Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

