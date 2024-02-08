Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Waters worth $52,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Waters by 76.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Waters Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $323.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.83. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $346.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.