Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $323.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Waters by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

