Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Watsco worth $40,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $402.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

