Wedbush Comments on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

