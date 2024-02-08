Wedbush Lowers Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $13.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rallybio’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rallybio by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 390,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

