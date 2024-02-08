WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading 6.8% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.91. 329,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 881,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. CIBC cut WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Pi Financial upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company has a market cap of C$948.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.10.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

