Wells Fargo & Company Trims Crown (NYSE:CCK) Target Price to $78.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

CCK stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

