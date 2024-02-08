Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

