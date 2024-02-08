Wendy’s (WEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.