Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. TheStreet cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of WERN opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $49.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

