William Blair Comments on Gartner, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.25.

IT opened at $449.95 on Thursday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,254 shares of company stock worth $10,784,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

