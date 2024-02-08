Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.21.

WTW opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $272.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.05 and a 200 day moving average of $226.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $276,426,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $87,241,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

