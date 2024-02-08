Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTW. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.21.
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.2 %
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
