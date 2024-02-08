Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Raised to $320.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.21.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.05 and a 200-day moving average of $226.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.