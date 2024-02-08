Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $265.47 and last traded at $263.63, with a volume of 117373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.46.

The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.62.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

