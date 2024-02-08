Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

