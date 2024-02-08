WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.12% of WNS worth $101,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

WNS Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $59.00 on Thursday. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.