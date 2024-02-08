Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of WWW opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

