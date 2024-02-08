Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,809,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

