Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 266.53% and a negative net margin of 40.48%.

XERS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market cap of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.26. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Insider Activity

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $50,461.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,408,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,063. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,669 shares of company stock valued at $70,374. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.