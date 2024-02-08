XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPeng were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in XPeng by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 277,229 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,765.6% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 324,297 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,038,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

