Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 20th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Xylem has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

