Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $118.88, with a volume of 440306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.08.

The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

