YETI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YETI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.40. YETI has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after buying an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the period.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.